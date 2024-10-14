BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Study on How God Met Various Biblical Men and Women Amid Their Pressures - Trish Donohue
How many of us are consumed with the need to be productive every day? And what does productivity really mean? Trish Donohue is the author of You Are Welcomed: Devotions For When Life is a Lot, and she is the women’s ministry director at Covenant Fellowship Church. She says her book was inspired by the commonalities she encounters while ministering to women and going through challenges herself. She talks about how our culture is consumed with the idol of productivity. How can a Christian woman do all she needs to do with true joy in her heart? “We’re not enough, but Christ is!” she shares. In Him, we find completion and rest. Her book is a welcome and refreshing compass back to clarity, calm, and restoration with the Lord.



TAKEAWAYS


Don’t look for a quick fix or a shortcut to find rest - truly find your rest in Christ and take a moment to slow down


Trish’s book is a guide that takes you day-by-day on a journey to usher you into the presence of God


Moms can be overwhelmed when their kids are little - find a support group of other mothers who are going through the same phase of life


Productivity is great, but if that’s where we find our identity, there is no chance of finding true peace



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Bible Belles (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4eDJeAr

You Are Welcomed book: https://amzn.to/3XXifcl


🔗 CONNECT WITH TRISH DONOHUE

Website: https://bit.ly/47CRvCw


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
bible studychurchleadersdevotionstina griffincounter culture mom showtrish donohuebiblical men
