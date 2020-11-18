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Dr Mike Yeadon: UK is in a "PCR Pseudo Epidemic"
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80 views • November 18, 2020
Pfizer’s former Chief Scientific Advisor Dr Mike Yeadon believes 50% of the population was already immune to Covid-19 by the time infection rates reduced in June.
Speaking with talkRADIO's Ian Collins, he said: “Our bodies have experience of common cold-causing coronavirus which of course the BBC didn’t bother to tell you about.” Every test has its faults. The UK is in a PCR Pseudo Epidemic. We do not see excessive overall mortality. The number of Covid deaths is equal to the of reduced other deaths.
Video Source: https://youtu.be/DZjtiqujql8
Speaking with talkRADIO's Ian Collins, he said: “Our bodies have experience of common cold-causing coronavirus which of course the BBC didn’t bother to tell you about.” Every test has its faults. The UK is in a PCR Pseudo Epidemic. We do not see excessive overall mortality. The number of Covid deaths is equal to the of reduced other deaths.
Video Source: https://youtu.be/DZjtiqujql8
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