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Food Hyperinflation Begins (985)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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67 views • May 31, 2020
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Argentina having problems as farmers do not want to sell grain at "official government rate" of 63 pesos when the black market is 136 and buyers flood the borders in search of discount buying. Food prices up as the Peso begins near-hyperinflation. Federal Reserve National Activity Index is at a 50 year low, bad economy. Fruit prices double in Poland due to lack of labor. Food price increases seem to be a thing across the globe, are you ready?

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MIAC (#285) Piggybacking a Natural Cycle Nobody is to Blame
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Argentine farmers say vandalism wave on silo bags is ideological https://www.agricensus.com/Article/Ar...
Federal Reserve fed's national activity index https://www.yourdictionary.com/chicag...
Fed's "National Activity Index" Crashes by Most In At Least 50 Years https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-fi...
S&P Drops Below 3,000 On Report US Considering "Transaction Controls, Asset Freezes" On Chinese Officials, Firms https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/sp-...
Taiwan Draws Up "Humanitarian Assistance" Plan To Resettle Hong Kongers https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Yuan Crashes To Record Lows, Stocks Tank As Chinese Megacap Delistings Loom https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nas...
"Fiscal Firehose": Japan Approves Record 117 Trillion Stimulus Package https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...
Argentina's black market peso tumbles; gap with official rate hits 100% https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/argen...
Stimulus Packages globally https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b7...
Apple prices in Poland up by 94% due to coronavirus crisis https://www.freshplaza.com/article/92...
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