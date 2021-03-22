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50 Years Later: Why Do They Still Riot?
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56 views • March 22, 2021
This year is the 50th anniversary of the famous Kerner Commission Report that blamed white racism for the race riots of 1967. Why do we still have race riots? White racism? Jared Taylor of American Renaissance describes why that explanation is wrong, and why we will never solve the race problem until we understand race.
First posted to YouTube on March 20, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on March 20, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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