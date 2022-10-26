FETTERMAN: "I support fracking and I don't I support fracking and I stand and I do support fracking."

PA Senate race Debate with Dr Oz: Fetterman is asked about previously saying he wanted to eliminate fracking: "I support fracking and I don't I support fracking and I stand and I do support fracking."
source- pic.twitter.com/JWE20t3kWi
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.