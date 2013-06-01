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FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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EP 2013-6P BREAKING: Trump Expected To Commute Roger Stone Sentence "As Early As Tonight"
President Trump is expected to announce that he will commute Roger Stone’s sentence, just days before the longtime political operative is slated to report to prison to serve more than three years for charges stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Fox News has learned. Sources told Fox News Friday that the president could announce a commutation of Stone’s sentence as early as Friday evening. EP 2013-6P BREAKING: Trump Expected To Commute Roger Stone Sentence “As Early As Tonight” – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/G7KY30qXCkJ
GUEST: Dr Hall is board certified in family medicine, anti-aging expert, author, disaster relief supporter, social justice humanitarian, and Missouri native, Dr. Michale Hall’s history in medicine goes far beyond the 2007 establishment of the Hall Longevity Clinic, located in Miami Beach. Dr. Hall has been practicing medicine for over twenty five years and explains his role, as a healthcare professional as a mentor helping his patients “balance the mind, body, and soul”. As an ophthalmology resident at The New York Hospital - Cornell University in the late 1990’s, profiled in the The NY Times Dec 6, 2004, he was a federal "whistle blower" after he reported that white surgeons would don’t attend black paints for severe eye trauma, he spoke out and was found in the right by the NY Dept of Health but tragically vilified from his training program. Dr. Hall is confident and knowledgeable and intensely interested in discovering the world’s best remedies and procedures, aiming at increasing human health span and slowing down the process of aging.
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