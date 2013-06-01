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EP 2013-6P BREAKING: Trump Expected To Commute Roger Stone Sentence "As Early As Tonight"
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10 views • July 12, 2020
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EP 2013-6P BREAKING: Trump Expected To Commute Roger Stone Sentence "As Early As Tonight" 

President Trump is expected to announce that he will commute Roger Stone’s sentence, just days before the longtime political operative is slated to report to prison to serve more than three years for charges stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Fox News has learned.    Sources told Fox News Friday that the president could announce a commutation of Stone’s sentence as early as Friday evening.    EP 2013-6P BREAKING: Trump Expected To Commute Roger Stone Sentence “As Early As Tonight” – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/G7KY30qXCkJ
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