Revelation 12 Christ warns humanity about space weather.

Those of us with "ears to hear" realize that we are in the last days, or end times of the ways of men because Christ from heaven is again wielding the Sword of the Spirit that identifies Satan as the man of sin and the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; Heb. 1:2; James 3; 5:7-11; 2 Thess. 2:1-11. In the book of Job, the man Satan was given supernatural powers to convince Job that it was the Lord who hurt Job and his family. For 6,000 years men believed Satan, the demon and antichrist was God 2 Thess. 2:4, and is why men believe they know the mind of Christ.

The ways of Jehovah are as high as the heavens above men's ways, exceeding abundantly greater than we ever could have imagined Isa. 55:9ff; Eph. 3:20ff; Job 38:1ff.

Satan rules over the kingdoms of men with the Bibles, religions, and preaching of men. The Lord gave us a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11 stepped back and hid His face, glory, majesty, love, and Bible Ezek. 39:25-29, so Satan could rule over men for the past 1680 years. When the Bible is restored, in about 2066 AD, it will mean that Christ will again rule over His kingdom at the second coming. The second age of Christianity is back, as foreshadowed by the rebuilding of the second physical temple in Jerusalem in 531 BC Ezra 3:7-13.





Everything is different about the Bibles of men versus the one true faith Bible from Elohim. Bibles of men are antichrist, denying that Christ has all authority. The Septuagint, with its apocryphal books of men, was copied by the Catholic church and was the authority behind the murder of Christ. The power of supernatural objective truth from Jehovah is why Christ slowly restores it John 8:32, so for the next 43 years, there can be spiritual warfare Rev. 5:1ff.

We only had access to the bibles of men to learn that every way of men does not work. We read about the sins of men in the Bible because all men illustrate our need for Jehovah to save us from ourselves.

The ways of men Gen. 2:17-4:12; Rom. 5:12; James 5:18ff, cause all human suffering. The Lord warned us we would have to patiently endure the ways of men until the first and second coming of the Lord Job; James 5:7-11, 2 Thess. 2:1-11.





The restoration of the Bible in these last days of the ways of men Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21 means that Satan has but a little time John 12:30-31. Salvation is being brought down from heaven 2 Thess. 2:10. At the second coming, in about 2066 AD, we will have all spiritual blessings in Christ, the great wedding feast, the Father of all comforts and mercy, the Great Physician, The Good Shephard, etc. all





