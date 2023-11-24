Create New Account
Modern Medicine’s Great Controversy | Dr. Peter McCullough (Dubbing Indonesia)
Sign of The Times
Published 19 hours ago

Dokter Peter McCullough melihat bahwa sedang terjadi Great Controversy di dalam Dunia Medis Modern saat ini. Dan Dokter Peter McCullough mengatakan bahwa Great Controversy adalah juga merupakan nama sebuah buku karya Ellen G. White, salah satu pendiri Gereja Advent.

Keywords
greatvaksinasicontoversykontroversipertentanganbesar

