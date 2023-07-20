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Fireworks Over Odessa Mark The Death Of Grain Deal
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195 views • July 20, 2023

Russian units have been carrying out successful offensive operation in the Kupyansk sector amid the inability of forces of the Kyiv regime to achieve any declared tasks and objectives of their ‘counter-offensive’ in Zaporozhye and South Donetsk. Earlier, Russian detachments also made a series of tactical advances south of Adeevka and in the area of Marrinka in the countryside of Donetsk.

These developments on the frontline took place amid the long-expected death of the grain deal under the shelter of which the Kyiv regime and its sponsors used the Odessa port infrastructure for military purposes. Apart from these actions, the West sabotaged the implementation of the part of the deal related to the Russian interests. Therefore, the fate of the deal was de-facto predetermined from its very start. The recent series of massive attacks aimed against the Republic of Crimea and the Crimean Bridge became a logical continuation of this approach.

In such conditions, Russia carried out a series of strikes on military objects placed within the Odessa port infrastructure. On July 18, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike with precision sea-based weapons against facilities involved in preparations of attacks with unmanned boats as well as a ship repair plant near Odessa, where these boats were manufactured or at least partly assembled. Additionally, storage facilities with a total of about 70,000 tonnes of fuel were destroyed close to Nikolayev and Odessa. These facilities were used to supply fuel for the military hardware of the armed forces of the Kyiv regime. On the next day, on July 19, the Russian military delivered another round of strikes on such targets. Explosions were reported in the countryside of Odessa, including the Illichevsk port area where a large fuel storage depot was allegedly destroyed. Other sources claim that strikes also hit positions of Ukrainian air defense facilities in the Radujniy area.

The cost of the Russian withdrawal from the grain deal and strikes on the Odessa port infrastructure for Kyiv and its puppeteers already exceeded any damage suffered by Russia from terrorist attacks aimed against Crimea. Nonetheless, NATO HQs demonstrate little ability to draw conclusions from observed reality. On July 19, Crimean authorities shut down a local highway and ordered the evacuation of about 2,200 people from four settlements in the east of the peninsula. The decision was made after an ammunition depot in the area close to the evacuated villages “caught fire”. Reports say that the fire was caused by a strike launched by the Kyiv regime. NATO-supplied Storm Shadow missiles were allegedly employed. By such actions, NATO and Kyiv have been consistently pushing Russia to the long-delayed but needed decisions regarding the elimination of military infrastructure in Odessa and nearby areas.

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