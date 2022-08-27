THE DIRT OF HOLLYWOOD [CONT.], RUSSIA, RETRIBUTION FOR UNJUST MILITARY KILLINGS IN USA

#IDOL #JUDGEMENT #PROPHECY

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: SATAN'S WORK IS TO DEFILE THE IMAGE OF GOD IN THE EARTH. He robbed Adam and Eve in the garden and his sole aim is to drag humanity into the filthiest holes as slaves to unrighteousness. The devil knows anyone who lives like this will be REJECTED BY GOD and cast into the lake of fire if they don't repent. "You shall have no other gods before me." (Exodus 20:3) These are demonic rituals being exposed, MASS DEFILERS OF MEN. America's secrets are also exposed, SOLD TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER. Her enemies are in her midst and at the Lord's signal they will complete their plans. Lastly, every form of unjust blood shed on American soil including constant military killings without due process, Yah says it will be repaid back to the guilty, mixed double in the cup of her judgement. This is truth meant to cause all to repent, hear the words of the Lord.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/08/19/the-sodomy-ritual-the-dirt-of-hollywood-pt-2-july-17-2022/





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