Nigerian Pfizer victims' compensation fears

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In 2009, the US pharmaceutical company agreed to pay $75m to the claimants in compensation.
However, Pfizer introduced DNA testing as part of the process to qualify for the payment.
Many of the victims do not understand what DNA testing is and, fearing it is an attempt by the company to use them in another drug trial, have abandoned their compensation claims.
Al Jazeera's Yvonne Ndege reports from Kano State, northern Nigeria. Report from Jun 27, 2011.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=du7aipgaMrY
Al Jazeera English