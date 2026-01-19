US terror playbook on Iran hasn’t changed - Brian Berletic

US terror playbook on Iran hasn’t changed — Trump included — analyst

Geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic says Washington’s approach to Iran is not improvisation — it’s policy continuity, carried out regardless of who sits in the Oval Office.

He points to a 2009 US policy paper mapping out the menu staged “diplomacy,” maximum pressure, airstrikes, even invasion, and using Israel as a proxy to absorb the blowback.

👇 Berletic’s highlights:

🌏 Diplomacy as pretext 👉 then escalation.

🌏 Terror by proxy 👉 backing groups the US itself listed as terrorists, including MEK, which the paper notes killed Americans.

🌏 Delist to enable 👉 remove MEK from the terror list so support can go public (done in 2012, after lobbying by figures later tied to Trump’s first term).

🌏 “Leave it to Bibi” 👉 Israel strikes, the US “keeps its hands clean” — Berletic says it played out “verbatim” last year when Netanyahu and Trump bombed Iran.

💬 "The US pursues these policy objectives no matter who is in the White House and no matter who controls Congress. And the proof is right there in front of you in black and white," he said.

And “peace president” Trump — now with a Nobel medal in hand — keeps running the same neocon script, no matter what he tells voters.