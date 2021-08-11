© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HERO: Dr. Dan Stock at Mount Vernon, Indiana School Board Meeting
Follow
1
Share
Report
256 views • August 11, 2021
Family Physician Dr. Dan Stock tells the Mt. Vernon, Indiana School Board why the vaccine isn't working and what does work. He is on fire! Notice that he doesn't use any notes and knows his subject matter inside and out.
This video was banned from YouTube after it received millions of views.
This video was banned from YouTube after it received millions of views.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.