A fellow fighter is grateful to Mr. Miles Guo for leading fellow fighters on the path of justice and for leading them to take down the CCP

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】A fellow fighter saw some furniture and paintings that were previously shown by Mr. Miles Guo at the base of the NFSC. She misses Mr. Miles Guo so much and believes that his temporary departure is a test of the courage and determination of the fellow fighters to take down the CCP. She is grateful to Mr. Miles Guo for leading fellow fighters on the path of justice and for leading them to take down the CCP.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】战友在新中国联邦基地看到了郭文贵先生以前用过的一些家具和画等物品。她非常想念郭先生，觉得郭先生的暂时离开正是考验战友们的勇气和灭共决心的时候。她感谢郭先生带领战友们走向正义的道路，带领战友们打倒共产党。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





