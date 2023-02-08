Make Americans Free Again w/ guest Pam Popper

Pam Popper is an internationally recognized expert on nutrition, medicine and health; and the founder and Executive Director of Wellness Forum Health. The company provides educational programs, extensive libraries of videos and articles, diet and lifestyle intervention, and assistance to consumers who are interested in regaining and/or maintaining optimal health. The company also offers professional development programs for health professionals who want to convert or start a practice focused on health instead of sick care. Through its own network of providers, Wellness Forum Health offers direct-to-consumer healthcare services.

Pam has been featured in many widely distributed documentaries, including Processed People and Making a Killing and appeared in the acclaimed documentary Forks Over Knives, which played in major theaters throughout North America in 2011. She is one of the co-authors of the companion book which was on the New York Times bestseller list for 66 weeks. She is the author of Food Over Medicine: The Conversation That Can Save Your Life.

Pam is a featured as the lead expert in Food Choices, appears in Diet Fiction, and also in Code Blue, which was released in early 2020. She is the author of the companion books for Food Choices and Diet Fiction.

Her newest book is COVID Operation: What Happened, Why It Happened and What’s Next, which she co-authored with Shane Prier.

She is the co-founder of Make Americans Free Again (MAFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating medical tyranny, restoring freedom to Americans, and rebuilding our country.

https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/

Todays's Sponsor https://www.nourishedmaui.com/

The Best Honey in the world. Be Nourished Healing Products.

Code BEES for 20% off

Ways to support the show.

buymeacoffee.com/scottadam

cash app $ScottAdam

Venmo @scott-adam

https://libertylinks.io/Liberty_Arise

http://drpampopper.com/