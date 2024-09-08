Doodlebug (1992, Amiga)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doodlebug is a platformer developed by British company Mutation Software and published by British company Core Design.
You play an anthropomorphic bug called Doodlebug and you get the task from a king to rescue his daughter, Princess Lady Bug.
The game has five worlds which divide into three stages and a boss
stage. In the normal stages, you just need to get to the exit within a
time limit. To defeat enemies, Doodlebug can make a Sonic-like spin in
the air. He can also through magical crayons and erasers at enemies.
There are three kinds of crayons, and each leave behind a different item
when used. Red crayons leave behind balloons, blue ones leave behind
umbrellas and green ones potions. Picking up a balloon will make you fly
upwards for a while or until you hit an obstacle. An umbrella will
soften your next steep fall (you take damage if you fall from large
heights), a potion gives you invincibility for a short time. An eraser
works like a smart bomb and will hurt all enemies on screen. There is
also a fifth item to collect, a clock, which will freeze all enemies for
a few seconds. All five items are limited in supply and can be found in
the stages.
There also a few other items. Hearts will give you back health, a frozen clock will stop the timer for a while, gold coins can be used to buy vehicles like submarines or buggies from certain characters.