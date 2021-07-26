BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Spirit at the Window & It was Hyena-like with Red eyes.The frozen image of a monstrous face.
Deborah Hatswell BBR Inv
Deborah Hatswell BBR Inv
0 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • July 26, 2021
This video will be followed on Tues 3/8/21 by a live feed with Myself, Deb Singleton & Stu Hill.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIzWK...

Please join us and here some never before released unexplained reports.

My room was very dark with the lights off and I didn't have a night light, but the darkness of this prowling thing was unlike any black I've ever seen before or since. The shape was like a hyena, or a very, very large raccoon: with that weird humped up back, their heads hunched below their shoulders. The glowing red eyes were like large glowing coals. They glowed, but they did not emit light. They did not illuminate anything, not even any part of the thing's face. And they were very large for the size of the head.

Weirdly, I couldn't discern any difference between the head and the body. I just knew how it would be if I were able to see it. There were no features to the head, the face, or the body. Just the outline of the whole shape and those two eyes. It was not furry looking. It was just a smooth outlined shape of what I interpreted at the time to be a "dog thing". It seemed canine to me, but for no reason I can pinpoint. It may have been down to my well-established childhood fear of dogs.

Debs Email - [email protected]

BBR Website - https://wordpress.com/view/debhatswel...

BYMEACOFFEE - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/debhatswell

PAYPAL: - https://www.paypal.me/BigfootResearch

MAP OF SIGHTINGS & EXPERIENCES: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1s1z...

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BbrDeborah

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/DeborahHatswe...

YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYGn...

SPREAKER: https://www.spreaker.com/show/british...

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/5KEn4Ud...

DEB FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Deborah-Hats...
Keywords
paranormalsupernaturalunexplained
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Lance D Johnson
Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Douglas Harrington
Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Edison Reed
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy