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A Spirit at the Window & It was Hyena-like with Red eyes.The frozen image of a monstrous face.
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11 views • July 26, 2021
This video will be followed on Tues 3/8/21 by a live feed with Myself, Deb Singleton & Stu Hill.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIzWK...
Please join us and here some never before released unexplained reports.
My room was very dark with the lights off and I didn't have a night light, but the darkness of this prowling thing was unlike any black I've ever seen before or since. The shape was like a hyena, or a very, very large raccoon: with that weird humped up back, their heads hunched below their shoulders. The glowing red eyes were like large glowing coals. They glowed, but they did not emit light. They did not illuminate anything, not even any part of the thing's face. And they were very large for the size of the head.
Weirdly, I couldn't discern any difference between the head and the body. I just knew how it would be if I were able to see it. There were no features to the head, the face, or the body. Just the outline of the whole shape and those two eyes. It was not furry looking. It was just a smooth outlined shape of what I interpreted at the time to be a "dog thing". It seemed canine to me, but for no reason I can pinpoint. It may have been down to my well-established childhood fear of dogs.
Debs Email - [email protected]
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PAYPAL: - https://www.paypal.me/BigfootResearch
MAP OF SIGHTINGS & EXPERIENCES: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1s1z...
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BbrDeborah
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/DeborahHatswe...
YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYGn...
SPREAKER: https://www.spreaker.com/show/british...
APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/5KEn4Ud...
DEB FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Deborah-Hats...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIzWK...
Please join us and here some never before released unexplained reports.
My room was very dark with the lights off and I didn't have a night light, but the darkness of this prowling thing was unlike any black I've ever seen before or since. The shape was like a hyena, or a very, very large raccoon: with that weird humped up back, their heads hunched below their shoulders. The glowing red eyes were like large glowing coals. They glowed, but they did not emit light. They did not illuminate anything, not even any part of the thing's face. And they were very large for the size of the head.
Weirdly, I couldn't discern any difference between the head and the body. I just knew how it would be if I were able to see it. There were no features to the head, the face, or the body. Just the outline of the whole shape and those two eyes. It was not furry looking. It was just a smooth outlined shape of what I interpreted at the time to be a "dog thing". It seemed canine to me, but for no reason I can pinpoint. It may have been down to my well-established childhood fear of dogs.
Debs Email - [email protected]
BBR Website - https://wordpress.com/view/debhatswel...
BYMEACOFFEE - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/debhatswell
PAYPAL: - https://www.paypal.me/BigfootResearch
MAP OF SIGHTINGS & EXPERIENCES: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1s1z...
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BbrDeborah
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/DeborahHatswe...
YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYGn...
SPREAKER: https://www.spreaker.com/show/british...
APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/5KEn4Ud...
DEB FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Deborah-Hats...
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