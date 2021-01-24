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With Whom God Speaks and Works Part - 2
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20 views • January 24, 2021
We’re being inundated with “prophets” who say “The Lord told me to say …” or claim to have had a vision or dream from God. Some boldly say Christ appeared to them. As usual, there are false prophets BUT there WILL also be people in the last days who WILL be genuinely receiving revelations, dreams and visions and even visits from angels and maybe even Christ himself. You’ll be surprised who those people could tend to be. Don’t miss them. And learn to spot the phonies – it’s all here in this sermon.
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