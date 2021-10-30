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Anthony Sabatini: Florida State Legislator from the 32nd District
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1 view • October 30, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam Jacobs interviews Anthony Sabatini. Anthony Sabatini is the Florida state legislator from the 32nd District around Orlando and a strong voice for personal freedom and individual liberty at a time when there are precious few of those. We had him on to discuss the importance of your state legislature and what you can do to ensure that you have pro-freedom government at the state level. This is a particularly important topic at a time when increasing numbers of states are nullifying federal law.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment apparel at https://libertasbella.com/.
Anthony Sabatini Links:
- @AnthonySabatini | Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnthonySabatini
- Anthony Sabatini | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VoteSabatini/
- @anthony_sabatini | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anthony_sabatini
- Sabatini for Congress: https://www.sabatiniforcongress.com/
- Anthony Sabatini | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anthony-sabatini-13458985/
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment apparel at https://libertasbella.com/.
Anthony Sabatini Links:
- @AnthonySabatini | Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnthonySabatini
- Anthony Sabatini | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VoteSabatini/
- @anthony_sabatini | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anthony_sabatini
- Sabatini for Congress: https://www.sabatiniforcongress.com/
- Anthony Sabatini | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anthony-sabatini-13458985/
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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