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Clay Clark Reveals The Evil Elite Agendas At The ReAwaken America Tour - San Diego 3-12-2022
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534 views • March 16, 2022
Clay Clark who is the organizer and host of the ReAwaken America Tours speaks about the evil agendas and plans that the evil globalists, illuminate, deep state, cabal, Satanists and others in power and influence have for you and the whole world. He will show a time line of events that have taken place and reveal some details of those events which you may not be aware of yet. The time line paints a picture of what has already happened and what these evil people in power want to happen. Clay does speak fast during his presentation so you may need to rewind if you miss something.
Some of the topics covered in no particular order - Klaus Schwab of the WEF, Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, Humans to be "hacked" - programmed - essentially owned, Biometric data, Luciferase - Lucifer's race, Surveillance of humans, Nanotechnology, Crispr, CDC patents, Blocking the "God" gene, Marina Abramović, Celebrities, Spirit cooking, Seducing demonic spirits, Cannibalism, Antichrist - 666, Jeffrey Epstein - DNA seeding, Bill Gates, Rockefeller, Corona, 5G radiation, Adrenochrome, etc.
Also fighting for and sharing the truth, getting the word of truth out, being bold and having a strong church with a brave pulpit of truth, being in the fight.
Please share this video.
To attend an ReAwaken America Tour in your area - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com
Some of the topics covered in no particular order - Klaus Schwab of the WEF, Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, Humans to be "hacked" - programmed - essentially owned, Biometric data, Luciferase - Lucifer's race, Surveillance of humans, Nanotechnology, Crispr, CDC patents, Blocking the "God" gene, Marina Abramović, Celebrities, Spirit cooking, Seducing demonic spirits, Cannibalism, Antichrist - 666, Jeffrey Epstein - DNA seeding, Bill Gates, Rockefeller, Corona, 5G radiation, Adrenochrome, etc.
Also fighting for and sharing the truth, getting the word of truth out, being bold and having a strong church with a brave pulpit of truth, being in the fight.
Please share this video.
To attend an ReAwaken America Tour in your area - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com
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