EP 2879-6PM RED ALERT! COMMUNISTS WANT TO ARREST TRUMP FOR JAN 6th CRIMES  

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A federal judge on Monday ruled former president Trump likely committed crimes when he ‘attempted to obstruct’ Congress on January 6, 2021. US District Judge David Carter, a Clinton appointee ruled that Trump “more likely than not” committed felony obstruction. “Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” the judge wrote, according to ABC News. Earlier this month the January 6 Committee said Trump may have engaged in criminal conduct to overturn the 2020 election https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20568
Special Guest: Diego Rodriguez is the grandfather of Baby Cyrus, and is acting as the official family spokesperson as Marissa and Levi are not allowed to speak about their case. Diego is also a well known political activist, he is the Communications Director for Freedom Man Press and also a Christian minister. https://freedomman.org
Special Guest: Clay Clark Host of the ThrivetimeShow.com Podcast and former US SBA Entrepreneur - https://rumble.com/c/ThrivetimeShow
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20568
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliIntervie