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EP 2879-6PM RED ALERT! COMMUNISTS WANT TO ARREST TRUMP FOR JAN 6th CRIMES
The Pete Santilli Show
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0 view • March 29, 2022
EP 2879-6PM RED ALERT! COMMUNISTS WANT TO ARREST TRUMP FOR JAN 6th CRIMES  

A federal judge on Monday ruled former president Trump likely committed crimes when he ‘attempted to obstruct’ Congress on January 6, 2021.  US District Judge David Carter, a Clinton appointee ruled that Trump “more likely than not” committed felony obstruction.  “Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” the judge wrote, according to ABC News.  Earlier this month the January 6 Committee said Trump may have engaged in criminal conduct to overturn the 2020 election  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20568 

Special Guest:  Diego Rodriguez is the grandfather of Baby Cyrus, and is acting as the official family spokesperson as Marissa and Levi are not allowed to speak about their case.  Diego is also a well known political activist, he is the Communications Director for Freedom Man Press and also a Christian minister.  https://freedomman.org

Special Guest: Clay Clark Host of the ThrivetimeShow.com Podcast and former US SBA Entrepreneur - https://rumble.com/c/ThrivetimeShow 

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