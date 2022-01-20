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You Might be a Democrat IF ...
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61 views • January 20, 2022
All the ways to tell whether or not you were a Democrat, like Jeff Foxworthy's you might be a redneck yes, this is the Democratic version. Maybe you think that the capital riots were the equivalent of 9/11 and Pearl Harbor, maybe you get pleasure from yelling at people to "put on your mask."
We clear up the political confusion that is engulfing the nation with "You Might be a Democrat IF ...
#YouMightBeADemocrat #redneck #politicalComedy
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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We clear up the political confusion that is engulfing the nation with "You Might be a Democrat IF ...
#YouMightBeADemocrat #redneck #politicalComedy
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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