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You Might be a Democrat IF ...
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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61 views • January 20, 2022
All the ways to tell whether or not you were a Democrat, like Jeff Foxworthy's you might be a redneck yes, this is the Democratic version. Maybe you think that the capital riots were the equivalent of 9/11 and Pearl Harbor, maybe you get pleasure from yelling at people to "put on your mask."
We clear up the political confusion that is engulfing the nation with "You Might be a Democrat IF ...
#YouMightBeADemocrat #redneck #politicalComedy

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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