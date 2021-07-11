Demons & Racism

This video uses a commenter’s statement from my previous video of June, 2021 as an example of how a majority of the population are demonic or possessed by implants into their mind, whether physically injected or repeated programming on how to think or judging---dismissing others as insignificant… simply by “trigger words.” Example: “Oh, he is a conspiracy theorist.” Or “Oh, another UFO nut. Ha, Ha!”

Or possessed/programmed ideas that Newtonian Theories or immunization can’t be wrong/in error. Or, someone doesn’t know what they are talking about unless they have a big degree/title and work for a big salary. Or, planes fly because of the difference of the air speed above and below the wing! These blunders in science and philosophy hold the Empire back because followers of Newton, Einstein, or Karl Marx don’t allow the possibility that they have made a grievous error. This is NOT science but demonic possession!