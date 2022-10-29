Russia Suspends Participation in Grain Deal after Ukrainian Attack on Crimean Naval Ships - At the "Humanity Grain Ship Corridor".

Russia has suspended its role in the international deal on grain exports from Ukrainian ports after an attack on Crimean naval ships in the Black Sea by Ukrainian military drones, with alleged US and British support.

Moscow says its navy can no longer guarantee the safety of cargo ships leaving Ukraine, and is prepared to supply developing countries with the grain they urgently need directly.

-

The humanitarian corridor for grain export from Ukraine was used to cover up the attack on the raid of Sevastopol, - the representative of the Russian Federation wrote to the UN Secretary General

