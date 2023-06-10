Anna Paulina Luna: CHS Referred to Joe Biden as "The Big Guy"; Expect Impeachment
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says that the CHS (Confidential Human Source) in the 1023 form referred to Joe Biden as “the big guy,” just like we saw in Hunter’s email. Wow.
She also said it’s very likely that Biden will be impeached and Rep. Comer is sending out more subpoenas next week.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13398
