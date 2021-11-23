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Brussels Belgium Nov 20th Anti COVID Vaccine Passports Protest Clash With Police
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70 views • November 23, 2021
Brussels Belgium Nov 20th Anti COVID Vaccine Passports Protest Clash With Police
Vécu 3 Officiel
https://www.facebook.com/102515112148510/videos/311417287284096
Ça chauffe à Bruxelles
Joshua citoyen reporter pour Vécu
Soutenez Joshua ici https://fr.tipeee.com/joshua-citoyen-reporter-vecu/tippers
BEFORE
https://www.facebook.com/vecumediaofficiel/videos/2999706340286238
AFTER
https://www.facebook.com/vecumediaofficiel/videos/852058495470387
Vécu 3 Officiel
https://www.facebook.com/102515112148510/videos/311417287284096
Ça chauffe à Bruxelles
Joshua citoyen reporter pour Vécu
Soutenez Joshua ici https://fr.tipeee.com/joshua-citoyen-reporter-vecu/tippers
BEFORE
https://www.facebook.com/vecumediaofficiel/videos/2999706340286238
AFTER
https://www.facebook.com/vecumediaofficiel/videos/852058495470387
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