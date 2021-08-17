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Expose the Deception, Reveal the Truth! Afghanistan war. Offense vs. Defense! DHS and the Official Narrative! Political Discourse?
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82 views • August 17, 2021
1. Teal swan:Take your power back! https://youtu.be/LyEDDY3A6v4
2. Dr Kory: https://www.bitchute.com/video/umYJTnKJ4wNo/
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2. Dr Kory: https://www.bitchute.com/video/umYJTnKJ4wNo/
Platforms:
1. Bitchute! The YT Deleted Video https://www.bitchute.com/video/6LR3XH3ibhiv/
2. Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
3. Blog Farmer Jones Now. Https://FarmerJonesNow.com Videos and Links.
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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