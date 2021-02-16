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Page 4 BISHOP'S MESSAGES ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANO’S TESTIMONY: ALL HIS LETTERS
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92 views • February 16, 2021
Scripture urges us to be obedient, moderating our obedience with patience and a spirit of penance, but it does not exhort us absolutely to obey orders that are intrinsically evil simply because the one who issues the orders to us holds authority. https://abyssum.org/2021/02/05/archbishop-carlo-maria-viganos-open-letter-to-confused-priests-on-obedience-resistance-jorge-bergolio-and-vaccines/
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