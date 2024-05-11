The simple FACT of the matter is that Police ARE

"Corporate POLICY Enforcers" and everything they do is done under "Maritime Admiralty Law" (The Law of the SEA)

It is based 110% in #Fraud and deception!

The term "Legal" in it's simplest definition is "Against Yah's Law"

Against God's Law... I like to be specific, because the term "god" is generally used for all kinds of false, Pagan "gods" like it is on the dollar bill





FRAUD was committed against your parents when they were deceived into signing your "Birth Certificate" which made YOU a "Maritime Admiralty Law PRODUCT" supposedly OWNED by the Corporation!





Folks.... You CANNOT "consent" to enter a contract with a corporation UNKNOWINGLY! Which is exactly what the corporation is claiming was done!





This is nothing more than pure FRAUD!

From our "Government" to the "Courts" to "Police"...

These are ALL entities of a CORPORATION with no lawful authority over a FREE MAN or WOMAN under the "Law of the Land" which is COMMON LAW!





This is a criminal conspiracy against every American!

And it's about time that it's stopped!





Freedom is NOT free folks!

You can STAND UP now, or you'll be a #Slave for the rest of your life, as will your children and grandchildren!





COPS CHEWED UP BY "LEGAL COUNCEL"

ON LIVESTREAM DURING TRAFFIC STOP

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bjvnB-1Pl2A/





Proper Instruction Motivates People

https://www.youtube.com/@Pimpunslaved





May Yahuwah grant you strength and protection brothers and sisters

He is with those who call upon Him!





Isaiah 41:10

“Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”





