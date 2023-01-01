NWO: the Great Reset

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The Vatican and her supporters at the World Economic Forum, the ten kings of the earth (Revelation 17:12), etc. want to transform society through satanic, tyrannical means. They know they can push their agenda, until Christ’s return, without any significant resistance from the masses.



The ultimate goal of this great reset will the enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast which says the following about her mark:



“SUNday is our MARK of authority...the church is above the Bible and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. Source: Catholic Record, London, Ontario, Canada, September 1, 1923.



Do NOT ever accept this mark from the Vatican UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE. This false papal ‘sabbath’ of SUNday goes contrary to the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God, which identifies God as the Creator.



The only resistance is to share truth about their lies and deceptions with God’s help, Who, eventually, will destroy anyone that comes against Him according to Revelation 17:14, which says:



These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]