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Dating A Single Mom
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82 views • January 17, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3291/the-multicultural-melting-pot-call-in-show-may-13th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3291-the-multicultural-melting-pot-call-in-show-may-13th-2016#t=0:0
Question: “I'm in my late 20's and have been dating a single mother with two children for a year and a half. We met at work and began dating for pleasure. She has many qualities in a woman that I like. She is attractive, able to hold a professional job, and is able to raise children in a relatively healthy way."
"She has also become receptive to some of the things you talk about in your show, such as problems with welfare programs and immigration. However, as someone who looks forward to having a child or two of my own someday, I am uncertain if it makes sense to settle down with her or if it would be best to move on and start fresh.”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3291-the-multicultural-melting-pot-call-in-show-may-13th-2016#t=0:0
Question: “I'm in my late 20's and have been dating a single mother with two children for a year and a half. We met at work and began dating for pleasure. She has many qualities in a woman that I like. She is attractive, able to hold a professional job, and is able to raise children in a relatively healthy way."
"She has also become receptive to some of the things you talk about in your show, such as problems with welfare programs and immigration. However, as someone who looks forward to having a child or two of my own someday, I am uncertain if it makes sense to settle down with her or if it would be best to move on and start fresh.”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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