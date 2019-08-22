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Medical Marijuana Could END Big Pharma’s Grip On Our Lives
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37 views • August 22, 2019
The biggest opponent of legalizing medical marijuana across the country is the pharmaceutical industry. Drug companies have poured millions of dollars into efforts to defeat the legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana, and those efforts have helped curb the growing trend of voters making choices about their own health. But the days of Big Pharma’s influence could be waning, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.
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