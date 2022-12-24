SO, YOU SAY YOU WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN COVID "TESTS AND TREATMENTS"

Then be prepared to be called an idiot if at the same time you say you think the shots are bad news. They're made by the same nefarious industry. The tainted, contaminated, fake PCR tests are made by the same industry producing these shots and so are the "treatments" that people think they need. As we head into the "season" think twice about dealing w this subject IN ANY WAY. ITS ALLLLL BAD! BAAAAAAAAD... LOL. no pun intended folks. Pass it on. Use your head. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]
