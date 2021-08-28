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FDA GASLIGHTS THE WORLD WITH FAKE "APPROVAL" OF PFIZER VACCINE
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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111 views • August 28, 2021
They flat out lied. The government is not being run by humans. It can't be. Humans would not be hell bent on destroying their own race. Source: Natural News. More videos you might need to check out:
Pfizer Kill Shot NOT FDA APPROVED. STILL UNDER EMERGENCY USE ONLY - WATCH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OPNrrHztCHSX/

PFIZER VACCINE NOT APPROVED!! MORE LIES!! SO WHAT ELSE IS NEW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8md2Spqx2Up3/

THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 17
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qAU4eHASV64t/

Miscarriage Rate In Vaccinated Women Has Shot Up To 80%! That Means It Working Correctly Right?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y2xHyDsSo0xi/

A combat veteran gives his city leaders a warning about what is to come. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Skwe2x8SQmjL/

2.1 million dead already. Tens of millions injured. We are paying for our own extermination SHOCKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CG1RdxxJCNFD/

FAKE VAX DAMAGED NURSE BEING SLOWLY TURNED INTO A ZOMBIE 7 MONTHS POST VAX. FRIGHTING!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1nUPmedcHQKN/

Dr Tenpenny Pfizer Whistleblower Claims To Have Documentation of 200,000 dead in less than a week
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPNHRTGX4Ozo/

The Pfizer Vax Turns Man Into A Zombie/Vegetable. This is the damage it can do. Worse than death.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/926Ycq4LNnQu/

An example of a 5G slow kill. It kills plants and animals. It will kill us also if we don't stop it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lkH9Ue5HiYb9/

30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/

CHILDREN DROP DEAD AFTER BEING BRIBED TO TAKE THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBhMNW0JeQEc/

ICU NURSE - ''You're being lied to about COVID.'' Some things you need to know
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJG37A8xnpmN/

CDC Director: Those Who Got Vaccinated Early Will Get Severe Disease, Be Hospitalized, Die...WHAT?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OoOTut1x2vlF/
Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationcovid
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