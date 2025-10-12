Catholic Man Moment: Embrace the power of prayer as a vital part of your faith, seeking God's help and guidance in your life.

This channel mostly shares short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net





**Lesson from the Bible: The Power of Persistent Prayer**





Hey everyone,





This Sunday’s Gospel is from the book of Luke (Lk 18:1-14) and it's talking about the importance of persistent prayer.





The passage says that prayer is crucial for staying true to your faith and avoiding **apostasy** (when you stop believing or following your faith). It's like a reminder to keep asking and seeking God's help, even if it takes time or if you don't see immediate results.





Here's the passage in a nutshell:





"Always pray and never give up. If you pray, you will receive what you ask for, and if you don't give up, you will get it." - Luke 18:1-8





I think this is a valuable lesson for all of us, whether we're religious or not. It's a reminder to stay committed to our goals and values, and to keep working towards what we want to achieve.





What do you think about the importance of persistent prayer? Do you have any experiences with prayer or perseverance that you'd like to share?





Luke 18:1-8: God will secure the rights of his chosen ones who call out to him.





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/101925.cfm