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Makes You Think | Artificial Intelligence: Is It Sentient?
Redpill Project
Redpill Project
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277 views • June 26, 2022

Makes You Think | Artificial Intelligence: Is It Sentient?

Vince Tagliavia and Jimbob Ovalshorts discuss artificial intelligence. Is it sentient? How dangerous is it? Where are we with the technology? What can potentially happen in the future without any regulation or oversight?

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