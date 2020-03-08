2014 is Exposed, Embrace the New 2015 Energies!

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I've got some awesome special offers on sessions that are active through the month of January 2015:
Special offer Activational Co-Creative Therapy Session with Lightstar & Standswithbear, and also on my Celestial Channeling via Automatic Writing Session. For more information, please visit my website at http://lightstarcreations.com