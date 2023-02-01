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Episode 3 - How Do Conversations Go Sideways?
The chain of command is an efficient and effective model for communicating vital information quickly on scene. Inside the walls of a firehouse, conversations can go sideways. Once again based on research, this episode breaks down how conversations go wrong and more importantly, how we can recover.References
Bradley, B., & Furrow, J. (2013). Emotionally focused couple therapy for dummies. John Wiley & Sons.Johnson. (2008).
Hold Me Tight Seven Conversations for a Lifetime of Love. Little Brown & Company.
Intro music citation: Ukulele and Piano by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Outro music citation:Happy Whistling Ukulele by LesFM | https://lesfm.net/happy-background-music/Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons CC BY 3.0https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/