Episode 3 - How Do Conversations Go Sideways?
The chain of command is an efficient and effective model for communicating vital information quickly on scene. Inside the walls of a firehouse, conversations can go sideways. Once again based on research, this episode breaks down how conversations go wrong and more importantly, how we can recover.References
Bradley, B., & Furrow, J. (2013). Emotionally focused couple therapy for dummies. John Wiley & Sons.Johnson. (2008).
Hold Me Tight Seven Conversations for a Lifetime of Love. Little Brown & Company.
Intro music citation: Ukulele and Piano by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Outro music citation:Happy Whistling Ukulele by LesFM | https://lesfm.net/happy-background-music/Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons CC BY 3.0https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.