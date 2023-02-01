Episode 3 - How Do Conversations Go Sideways?

The chain of command is an efficient and effective model for communicating vital information quickly on scene. Inside the walls of a firehouse, conversations can go sideways. Once again based on research, this episode breaks down how conversations go wrong and more importantly, how we can recover.References

