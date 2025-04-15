BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Earth below in the Window: from Blue Origin’s all-female space tourism mission: Katy Perry grinning weirdly at a flower 🤮
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
202 views • 2 weeks ago

Blue Origin’s all-female space tourism mission, feat. Katy Perry grinning weirdly at a flower. 🤮

Blasted off Monday on a journey 62 miles above Earth's surface to the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space. The NS-31 mission marked the 11th human flight of Jeff Bezos' New Shepard program

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, joined pop superstar Katy Perry, journalist and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez (fiancée of Jeff Bezos), film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen

I wasn't going to post about this PR stunt from Bezos, of this 10 minute flight. ... ugh.. did it... 🤷‍♀️

I sort of wanted to post the one of Bezos falling face first in a hole in the Texas dirt after the pod landed, but it was skinny, distant, too short, only seconds. It's on YT. That was worth watching. Sorry didn't keep the link. ; ) Cynthia

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy