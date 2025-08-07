Lebanon: Never-ending SEA of vehicles flood Lebanon street in mass protest

Never-ending SEA of vehicles flood Lebanon street in mass protest

Lebanese TROOPS spotted in northeast of country

Mass protests against govt’s endorsement of US plan to disarm Hezbollah still in force.

Footage from Abu Saleh Mohsen

Adding (what may have started this, from earlier today?): ❗️The Lebanese cabinet has approved the termination of the armed presence, including Hezbollah and Amal, across all Lebanese territories - statement issued from the cabinet

But Hezbollah has rejected the cabinet's decision, saying President Aoun "cannot" make such a call in the absence of Hezbollah-Amal ministers.

@AussieCossack

Or this: Pro-Hezbollah protests erupted across Lebanon.

Hezbollah is reportedly demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Also more info: MASS of mopeds and bikes, Hezbollah flags

Deafening protests in Beirut’s southern suburbs

After govt gives US plan to DISARM 'non-state actors' its thumbs up

Footage from Quds News