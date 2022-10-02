Create New Account
RUSSIA HAS DECLARED "RES JUDICATA" ON NUCLEAR WEAPONS - THE MATTER IS SETTLED - RUSSIA WILL DEFEND THEIR HOMELAND WITH NUCLEAR WEAPONS IF NECESSARY
Published 2 months ago
Res judicata - Wikipedia

Armageddon - V.Putin gave the green light to nuclear use: "The Anglo-Saxons blew up the pipelines - The US created res judicata with Hiroshima-Nagasaki" - WarNews247

Putin’s Speech on the West Losing Its Christian Morals | Tribulation-Now

Correction - around the 24 minute mark, I said Russia Navy, but meant to say the allied Russian and Chinese navies.

bidenputinukraineworld warfour horsemen of the apocalypsenordstreamnunclear war

