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Res judicata - Wikipedia
Armageddon - V.Putin gave the green light to nuclear use: "The Anglo-Saxons blew up the pipelines - The US created res judicata with Hiroshima-Nagasaki" - WarNews247
Putin’s Speech on the West Losing Its Christian Morals | Tribulation-Now
Correction - around the 24 minute mark, I said Russia Navy, but meant to say the allied Russian and Chinese navies.