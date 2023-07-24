Friday Service I The Fear of the Lord: A Reverent and Transformative Perspective

LIVE from the Remnant Revival Center in Gallatin, Tennessee!
Tonight's Sermon: "The Fear of the Lord: A Reverent and Transformative Perspective"
Today we gather to explore the profound topic of fearing the Lord and why this fear is not a negative emotion but a divine invitation to a life of wisdom, understanding, and reverence. In a world that often encourages self-sufficiency and pride, the Bible calls us to approach God with awe and respect. Let us delve into the Scriptures to understand why fearing the Lord is not only a good thing but a fundamental aspect of our faith.
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
To support: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
To get Pastor Todd's brand new book, please go here: www.PastorToddBook.com
