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Alltheworldsastage
Chautauqua County NY History Teacher Angela Bittinger Speaks Her Mind Covid-19 Vaccines & Propaganda
Chautauqua Updates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZ2v3_9ziBA&;t
Social Studies teacher Angela Bittinger speaks at a Town Hall Meeting (Chautauqua County, NY), Sept. 30, 2021
Pine Valley school plans to hold a disciplinary meeting with Bittinger on Tuesday, October 12 at 9 am. Pine Valley Central School is located at 7755 Rt. 83 South Dayton, N.Y. Ms Bittinger spoke at a Town Hall meeting sponsored by State Senator George Borrello (R, 57th District), at the Kiantone Volunteer Fire Station.
Teacher Bittinger was initially investigated under ‘critical race theory’ charges (and acquitted) and then is being investigated for her vaccine stance, telling her students that decisions about masks and vaccines should be made "with their parents and their doctors, and that their teacher should not be the one telling them what to do.'