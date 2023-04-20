Create New Account
Moms On A Mission | Education | Guest: Jennifer Sey
Moms on a Mission visit  with the courageous, former senior exec at Levi’s Straus, Jennifer Sey.  This highly researched mom was questioning masking of toddlers and school closures armed with strong data. Jennifer explains how she spoke out about political issues prior to COVID and was never shut down because her views aligned with the current  narrative. She shares her battle with Woke Capitalism and how she came out on the other side with her voice stronger than ever! Her book, “Levi’s Unbuttoned, The Woke Mob Took My Job But Gave Me My Voice” tells her story in detail! Purchase it today! 


