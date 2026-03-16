Strategic Blockades and the Threat of Global Famine, an interview with Michael Yon

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Global trade runs through a handful of narrow maritime choke points. Block one—or several—and the domino effect hits fertilizer, fuel, and food production worldwide. Analysts warn that strategic disruptions could trigger cascading shortages, economic instability, and humanitarian crises. The question isn’t just about war anymore—it’s about whether global supply chains can survive.
#SupplyChainCrisis #GlobalTrade #FoodShortage #Geopolitics #EconomicCrisis #FamineRisk
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