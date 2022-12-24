https://gnews.org/articles/618498
Summary：12/22/2022 The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury after Governor DeSantis requested an investigation into any wrongdoing with respect to COVID-19 vaccines.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.