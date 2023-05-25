Create New Account
First footage of the Start of Artillery Strikes Against Saboteurs at the Grayvoron Checkpoint in the Belgorod region.
Published 19 hours ago

The first footage of the start of artillery strikes against saboteurs at the Grayvoron checkpoint in the Belgorod region.

It turned out that the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Belgorod region met with opposition from the Russian side even on Ukrainian territory.The first arrival is on a HMMWV, hahaha can someone take it to Twitter and show this to the mentally challenged people who said that the Russians brought the cars from Iraq to make a fake?

