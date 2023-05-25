The first footage of the start of artillery strikes against saboteurs at the Grayvoron checkpoint in the Belgorod region.
It turned out that the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Belgorod region met with opposition from the Russian side even on Ukrainian territory.The first arrival is on a HMMWV, hahaha can someone take it to Twitter and show this to the mentally challenged people who said that the Russians brought the cars from Iraq to make a fake?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.