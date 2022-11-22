Launch of the Yakutia Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker - the Fourth Universal Nuclear Icebreaker of Project 22220 - 112222

Launch of the Yakutia nuclear-powered icebreaker, the fourth universal nuclear icebreaker of project 22220
At the turn of 2022–2023, Russia will catch up with the USSR in terms of the number of operating nuclear icebreakers (seven units).
