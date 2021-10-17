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Some Biblical Instruction on Healing
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52 views • October 17, 2021
In this short video, you will see the New Testament actually gives some instructions on healing.
Click this link to watch a longer called "Miracles in the Bible - What Jesus Taught About Them"
https://bit.ly/2YS87H4
Click this link to watch a longer called "Miracles in the Bible - What Jesus Taught About Them"
https://bit.ly/2YS87H4
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