Coconut Lime Popsicles
Ingredients:
-2 cups water
-1/3 cup Health Ranger Select Organic Coconut Water Powder
-4 dropperfuls Health Ranger Select Electrolyte Drops
-1/4 tsp. Health Ranger Select Organic Monk Fruit Extract Powder
-1/4 cup lime juice (zest optional)
Instructions:
1. Whisk all ingredients in a mixing bowl until the powder dissolves.
2. Adjust sweetness or tartness to taste.
3. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze for 4–6 hours.
4. Enjoy your clean, revitalizing treat!